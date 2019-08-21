Ghost in the Shell: nuovo manga in arrivo

Sull’ultimo numero della rivista di Kodansha, Young Magazine, è stato rivelato che Junichi Fujisaku e Hiroki Yoshimoto faranno partire un nuovo manga dedicato a Ghost in the Shell intitolato Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm sul prossimo numero della rivista mensile, in uscita il 20 Settembre. Il manga inizierà anche una serializzazione bisettimanale sulla app manga di Kodansha, Comic Days. Fujisaku ha postato una foto delle pagine della rivista su cui avviene l’annuncio sul suo account Twitter.

Il manga è ambientato dopo il volume di Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor, e si focalizzerà sulla Sezione 9 dopo la sparizione del Maggiore, in particolare, si concentrerà sulla storia di Togusa, Batou, Azuma, Ishikawa e un novellino chiamato Tsunagi. Fujisaku ha aggiunto che sta scrivendo la storia come se fosse “Ghost in the Shell 1.75“.

Fujisaku aveva già scritto la sceneggiatura per le serie animate Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex e Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG, e supervisionato il progetto Ghost in the Shell: Arise.

Kenji Kamiyama e Shinji Aramaki stann dirigendo un nuovo film in CG 3D intitolato Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 che uscirà nelle sale il prossimo anno.

Fonte: ANN